Russia launches major missile attack on Ukraine's military facilities and energy system

On the morning of February 10, the Russian Armed Forces struck the critical infrastructure of another of cities in Ukraine.

In particular, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said that city residents may have to deal with interruptions in electricity and heating supplies.

Terekhov reported a "series of strikes" on the city at night.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that fragments of a rocket crashed on a private house and a car in the Goloseevsky district.

Air alert throughout Ukraine

On the morning of February 10, air alert sirens went on throughout Ukraine. Authorities of the Kyiv, Poltava, Nikolaev and Odessa regions said that air defense systems were activated in their regions.

Explosions were reported in Kremenchug, Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk regions.

The missile attack on February 10 caused power outages in a number of Ukrainian regions.

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Ukraine's energy company Ukrenergo said that high-voltage infrastructure in eastern, southern and western regions was damaged as a result of the missile strike.

17 rocket explosions in one hour

Attacks on energy facilities were reported in Kyiv-controlled areas of the Zaporizhzhia region. As many as 17 explosions were reported there within one hour. This was the maximum in almost a year since the start of the Russian military operation.

Since mid-October 2022, the Russian forces have conducted a number of missile attacks targeting command facilities and energy systems in Ukraine. The Russian Defence Ministry stressed in all of those incidents that the Russian forces were not striking civilian objects.