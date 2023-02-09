Ukrainian serviceman shoots Russian prisoner of war - Video

A video showing a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shooting a surrendered Russian soldier has appeared on the Internet, RT said in its Telegram channel.

The video shows a Ukrainian soldier asking the prisoner of war in Ukrainian what unit he was from. The Ukrainian then shoots the Russian soldier dead having received no response fro him.

The video is extremely disturbing! It is available on this link. Viewer discretion is strongly advised!

Two other POWs are seen in the video as well. The Ukrainian fighters say that one of them has a grenade.

It remains unknown when the video was made and where.

Videos of the execution of the Russian POWs by AFU fighters appeared on the Internet in November. One of them showed the bodies of the killed soldiers, while another one shows a Russian soldier opening fire after he refused to surrender.