Russian forces destroy UAV upgrade workshops in Kharkiv

Russian servicemen destroyed workshops in Kharkiv that were used to upgrade unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Russian Ministry of Defence told reporters on February 8.

"The workshops of an aviation industry enterprise, in which unmanned aerial vehicles and loitering ammunition were modernised, were destroyed,” the military department said.

In addition, the Russian troops hit the headquarters of the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnogorovka area in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The Ministry of Defence also reported the destruction of over 130 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasny Lyman direction. The official speaker of the defece department, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, specified that the Russian Armed Forces used heavy flamethrower and artillery systems to attack the enemy.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed: