Ukraine prepares for counterattack to recapture lost territories

Incidents

Kyiv has built up enough forces for a counterattack. The situation on the line of contact remains very difficult, acting head of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik said, RIA Novosti reports.

Ukraine prepares for counterattack to recapture lost territories

"The situation is certainly very difficult. This applies not only to Svatovo and Kremennaya — it goes about Lisichansk and Rubizhne, as well as the direction of Troitsk,” Pasechnik said.

The Ukrainian army is building up sufficient reserves in order to counterattack and return the lost territories, he added.

Earlier, Apty Alaudinov, the commander of Akhmat unit of Chechen special forces said that Kyiv began to deploy reserves from Kherson, Kharkiv directions and Western Ukraine to the Donbass.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
