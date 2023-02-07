Apartment bloc partially collapses in central Russia as a result of gas explosion

Four people were killed as a result of household gas explosion in a five-story apartment bloc near the city of Tula in central Russia, EMERCOM said.

Five deaths were reported shortly after the explosion, but the information has now been corrected.

"Forty-two people, 12 pieces of equipment are working at the scene. At the moment, five people have been rescued, two more remain under the rubble. Unfortunately, and four were killed," the department said.

The incident occurred in the town of Efremov near Tula. The gas explosion caused a section of the building to collapse. Several apartments were completely demolished.