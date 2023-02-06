World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

PMC Wagner fighters entrench themselves in northern and eastern parts of Bakhmut

Incidents

PMC Wagner fighters gained a foothold in the north and east of the city of Bakhmut (aka Artemovsk), Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic said on Rossiya 24 TV channel.

PMC Wagner fighters entrench themselves in northern and eastern parts of Bakhmut

Fighting continues in the industrial zone in the eastern part of the city, but Wagner fighters have entrenched themselves there and continue to push the enemy out.

Earlier, Pushilin said that the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Vuhledar had worsened. The military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine started mining high-rise buildings in the Vuhledar direction in case of retreat.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Drone with large air bomb on board explodes over Kaluga in western Russia

An OFAB-100-120 air bomb was found at the crash site of a Ukrainian drone in the forest of the Kaluga region

Drone with large air bomb on board explodes over Kaluga in western Russia
Armed Forces of Ukraine drop chemical bombs from drones - DPR governor
Armed Forces of Ukraine drop chemical bombs from drones - DPR governor
Russian Olympic ice dancing champion develops gangrene of his leg
Turkey earthquake claims hundreds of lives as warning system does not operate
What's with Americans and Balloons? Guy Somerset German tanks with crosses on them disturb Russian genetic memory like nothing else on earth Lyuba Lulko Western Culture Wars John V.
Another strong earthquake strikes central Turkey as over 900 reported killed
PMC Wagner fighters entrench themselves in northern and eastern parts of Bakhmut
What's with Americans and Balloons?
What's with Americans and Balloons?
Last materials
What's with Americans and Balloons?
PMC Wagner fighters entrench themselves in northern and eastern parts of Bakhmut
Death toll from Turkey deadly quake rises fast to 1,500 and counting
Armed Forces of Ukraine drop chemical bombs from drones - DPR governor
Russian Olympic ice dancing champion develops gangrene of his leg
Another strong earthquake strikes central Turkey as over 900 reported killed
Drone with large air bomb on board explodes over Kaluga in western Russia
Turkey earthquake claims hundreds of lives as warning system does not operate
Ukraine Needs Space Lasers!
Ukrainian soldier uses chainsaw and fire to release US howitzer from ice trap
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy