PMC Wagner fighters entrench themselves in northern and eastern parts of Bakhmut

PMC Wagner fighters gained a foothold in the north and east of the city of Bakhmut (aka Artemovsk), Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic said on Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Fighting continues in the industrial zone in the eastern part of the city, but Wagner fighters have entrenched themselves there and continue to push the enemy out.

Earlier, Pushilin said that the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Vuhledar had worsened. The military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine started mining high-rise buildings in the Vuhledar direction in case of retreat.