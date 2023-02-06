Armed Forces of Ukraine drop chemical bombs from drones - DPR governor

The Armed Forces of Ukraine use chemical weapons against Russian soldiers in Bakhmut and Vuhledar, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"According to our units, commanders that have already reported this before, this happens not only in the Bakhmut, but also in Vuhledar directions. They have reported incidents of the use of chemical compounds that make our servicemen unwell,” Pushilin said.

According to him, first reports about the use of chemical weapons appears as many as three weeks ago. Ukrainian units drop chemical bombs from unmanned aerial vehicles, Pushilin said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are having hard times in Vuhledar. This forced Kyiv to send additional troops there.