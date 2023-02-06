World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Armed Forces of Ukraine drop chemical bombs from drones - DPR governor

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine use chemical weapons against Russian soldiers in Bakhmut and Vuhledar, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Armed Forces of Ukraine drop chemical bombs from drones - DPR governor

"According to our units, commanders that have already reported this before, this happens not only in the Bakhmut, but also in Vuhledar directions. They have reported incidents of the use of chemical compounds that make our servicemen unwell,” Pushilin said.

According to him, first reports about the use of chemical weapons appears as many as three weeks ago. Ukrainian units drop chemical bombs from unmanned aerial vehicles, Pushilin said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are having hard times in Vuhledar. This forced Kyiv to send additional troops there.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Drone with large air bomb on board explodes over Kaluga in western Russia

An OFAB-100-120 air bomb was found at the crash site of a Ukrainian drone in the forest of the Kaluga region

Drone with large air bomb on board explodes over Kaluga in western Russia
Turkey earthquake claims hundreds of lives as warning system does not operate
Turkey earthquake claims hundreds of lives as warning system does not operate
Another strong earthquake strikes central Turkey as over 900 reported killed
Russian Olympic ice dancing champion develops gangrene of his leg
Ukraine Needs Space Lasers! Guy Somerset German tanks with crosses on them disturb Russian genetic memory like nothing else on earth Lyuba Lulko Western Culture Wars John V.
Last materials
Armed Forces of Ukraine drop chemical bombs from drones - DPR governor
Russian Olympic ice dancing champion develops gangrene of his leg
Another strong earthquake strikes central Turkey as over 900 reported killed
Drone with large air bomb on board explodes over Kaluga in western Russia
Turkey earthquake claims hundreds of lives as warning system does not operate
Ukraine Needs Space Lasers!
Ukrainian soldier uses chainsaw and fire to release US howitzer from ice trap
Onet: Ukraine will lose in six months due to shell shortage
Russian troops defeat Ukrainian troops in Zaporizhzhia region
Number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine continues growing
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy