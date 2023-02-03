World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian soldier uses chainsaw and fire to release US howitzer from ice trap

A fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used a chainsaw and fire in an attempt to save an American M777 howitzer that had been frozen in the ground.

A video of the incident appeared on "Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring" Telegram channel.

The video shows a military man trying to cut the ground with a chainsaw to move the howitzer carriage. He also started a fire around the parts of the howitzer to cause the frozen ground to melt. It remains unknown whether he managed to free the howitzer from the ice trap.

