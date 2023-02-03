Russian troops defeat Ukrainian troops in Zaporizhzhia region

Servicemen from the units of Vostok Group of the Russian troops inflicted a defeat on the units of the 108th and 110th brigades of the territorial defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporizhzhia region, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters on February 3.

According to Konashenkov, the enemy's losses in the Zaporizhzhia direction (settlements of Levadnoe, Marfopol and Lugovskoe) amounted to more than 20 military men per day.

In addition, the Russian forces destroyed an American M-777 artillery system, two D-20 howitzers, and a D-30 howitzer, the official said.

Meanwhile, subdivisions of the Southern Group of the Russian troops took more advantageous lines and positions in the Donetsk direction, Konashenkov added.

According to the Defence Ministry, a fuel storage facility for Ukrainian military equipment was destroyed near Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The Russian troops also destroyed two ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kurakhovka and Mikhailovka regions in the DPR.

Over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed up to 40 enemy soldiers, as well as a Msta-B howitzer and a AN/ TPQ-37 counter-battery radar, which was supplied from the United States.