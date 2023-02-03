Number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine continues growing

Viktor Zolotov, the head of the Russian National Guard, spoke about an increase in the number of European mercenaries in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine.

At a meeting in the Kherson region, Zolotov pointed out the level of training of foreign mercenaries who were fighting in Ukraine. According to Zolotov, they took part in armed conflicts in different countries, where they gained a lot of combat experience.

Servicemen of the Russian National Guard demonstrate higher professionalism while combatting them, the official said.

At the meeting, Zolotov listened to reports on the situation in the region and instructed to provide relevant departments with everything that they needed for work.