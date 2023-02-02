Consequences of NATO's possible supplies of fighter jets to Ukraine get clear

If Western countries decide to supply their fighter aircraft to Ukraine, they will also need to send American, British, German citizens to the conflict zone to service those jets.

"Unlike tanks, drones and artillery pieces, aircraft need airfields. The equipment on those airfields must meet the requirements of those fighter jets. It's not only runways, but also control towers, radar systems, refuelling and aircraft maintenance systems. There are a lot of things that Ukraine does not have,” retired colonel Viktor Litovkin said.

The supplies of fighter aircraft will require not only time and money, but also specialists to service the aircraft. It will thus be necessary to send foreign specialists to the conflict zone, which means that foreign citizens will have to be involved in the war.