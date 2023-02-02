World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian forces suffer heavy losses while trying to cut across Dnieper

Volodymyr Saldo, Acting Governor of the Kherson region, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suffering heavy losses while trying to cut across the Dnieper Rvier, RIA Novosti reports.

"We repulse all enemy landings that try to cross and land on the left bank of the Dnieper. The enemy suffers heavy losses. Most often we completely destroy both the militants and their equipment,” Saldo said.

According to him, the Russian forces completely control the water area of the river, including the Dnieper-Bug estuary and the delta. It makes no sense to talk about the reality of Ukraine's military plans to cut across the Dnieper River, Saldo clarified. The Russian military "fight not by numbers, but by skill," he added.

On January 31, Vladimir Vasilenko, the press secretary of the acting governor of the Kherson region, said that the Russian military had repelled an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to cut across the Dnieper. The goal of the Ukrainian army is to gain a foothold on the left bank, he added.

