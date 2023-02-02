Moscow wants to push Ukrainian troops away from Russian territories

Moscow seeks to push the Armed Forces of Ukraine away to a safe distance for Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"If now we are striving to push the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to a distance that will not pose a threat to our territories, then the more powerful weapons the Kyiv regime gets supplied with, the further they will need to be moved away from the territories that are part our country,” Lavrov said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who previously refused to supply any lethal weapons to Ukraine, is known for his ability to repeatedly and quickly change his position regarding arms supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lavrov added.

Earlier, the German politician said that Berlin would not deliver fighter jets to Kyiv. Prior to this, German government spokesman Steffen Hebeshtreit announced the decision of the German authorities regarding the supplies of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. According to him, Berlin approved such a decision.

All of NATO fighting against Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that it was the entire NATO alliance that was fighting against Russia.

"Yes, we see all of NATO fighting against us, and there is no "we are not fighting, but only arming” talking and incantations here — this is ridiculous,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.

In the interview, Lavrov also said that Russia found itself in the epicentre of the geopolitical struggle with the United States and its NATO allies. He also compared the current crisis, which forced Moscow to start the special military operation, with the Great Patriotic War and the War of 1812.

Lavrov also believes that the United States has deprived the European Union of last vestiges of independence. In his opinion, the West does not want the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, so it took Kyiv away from a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.