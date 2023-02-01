Ukraine shells Druzhba oil pipeline, minor damaged caused

The Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region of Russia is operating normally after it was shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Igor Demin, an official spokesman for Transneft oil company said commenting on the incident, TASS reports.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to shell the Novozybkovo oil pumping station in the evening of Tuesday, January 31, he said.

"The station is used at peak loads on the Druzhba oil pipeline on a one-time basis. The last time the station was activated for a few hours last year," Demin said.

No one was hurt in the shelling, the official said adding that specialists were working to fix all the damage.

According to Mash Telegram channel, Ukraine used a Tochka-U system for the attack. It was said that the rocket fell near the Novozybkov oil pumping station, no one was injured.

The rocket reportedly left a twenty-meter funnel in the ground. The oil pipeline was slightly damaged, all employees were evacuated.

On January 31, Ukraine attacked the Bryansk region twice. Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz (the region borders on Ukraine - ed.) reported the shelling of the village of Lomakovka, which resulted in the destruction of 17 houses. Afterwards, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Novozybkovsky urban district. The attack led to power outages in two settlements. No casualties were reported.

The Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline is one of the world's longest oil pipelines and one of the largest oil pipeline networks in the world. The system was launched in 1964. It carries oil for about 4,000 kilometers (2,500 mi) from the eastern part of European Russia to stations in Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany. The Druzhba network also branches out into numerous smaller pipelines to Eastern Europe and beyond.