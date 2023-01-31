Russian troops take control of another town in Donetsk People's Republic

The Russian military took control of the town of Blagodatnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry said on January 31.

"In the Donetsk direction, as a result of successful offensive actions, volunteers of assault detachments, with fire support from tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Southern Group of Forces, liberated the settlement of Blagodatnoye in the DPR,” Konashenkov said.

According to him, up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, a French Caesar self-propelled artillery mount, an American M-777 artillery system, and an MSTA-B howitzer were destroyed in this direction during one day.

The representative of the Defence Ministry also said that two artillery depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in areas of the settlements of Vuhledar and Katerynivka of the DPR.

"Operational and tactical aviation, missile forces and artillery of the groupings of the Russian Armed Forces defeated 84 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 126 districts,” Konashenkov added.

Units of the Vostok Group of Troops of the Russian Armed Forces inflicted fire damage on units of the 72nd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Vuhledar region, he added.