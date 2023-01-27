Ukraine's potential exhausted, chances for counteroffensive slim

The Russian troops have exhausted the potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the recent months of the special operation, Bloomberg said with reference to US officials.

In particular, it goes about battles for Artemovsk (aka Bakhmut). According to the agency, the confrontation in the area distracted the Ukrainian army and undermined Kyiv's chances to conduct counter-offensive operations in other directions.

At the same time, Ukraine's Western allies continue increasing arms supplies and prepare to ship armoured vehicles and battle tanks to Kyiv.

Earlier, the former head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Army General Mykola Malomuzh, suggested that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would go on the offensive in 1.5 or 2 months after they receive Western tanks. According to him, the AFU would conduct the operation"along the entire eastern corridor, up to the Crimea."