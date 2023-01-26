World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Drone captures aerial footage of Vuhledar in flames

Military correspondent Alexander Kots published an aerial video of the burning city of Vuhledar as it was being stormed by the Russian troops.

The drone footage shows the city from a bird's eye view. Flames of fire can be seen among multi-storeyed high-rise Soviet-era buildings and pillars of smoke rising into the evening sky.

The Russian forces entered Vuhledar on the morning of January 26 fighting the Ukrainian Armed Forces on city outskirts. The Russian troops soon blocked the Pokrovsk-Vuhledar.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
