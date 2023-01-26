Russian military receive brochures educating them how to destroy Leopard and Abrams tanks

The Russian military received special brochures and manuals on how to destroy Germany's Leopard 2 and USA's M1 Abrams tanks, Yan Gagin, an adviser to the Acting Head of the Donetsk People's Republic said, TASS reports.

According to Gagin, the brochures that have been published specifically for the Russian military personnel indicate from what distance it is better to hit those tanks and were to target them exactly to ensure their quick destruction.

"We know the specifications of those tanks, where they can travel and operate," he said.

It was earlier reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would soon receive 80 Leopard 2 tanks from different countries. On January 25, US President Joe Biden announced the delivery of 31 Abrams tanks and 8 M88 armoured recovery vehicles to service them.