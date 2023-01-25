Armed Forces of Ukraine prepare for massive counteroffensive near Zaporizhzhia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for a counteroffensive near the Kyiv-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia (spelled the Russian way as Zaporozhye), acting head of the Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky said, TASS reports.

"This is an alarming time, we are aware of the Ukrainian military buildup in the Zaporizhzhia region, they are preparing for a counteroffensive. We understand the situation and are preparing to meet the uninvited guests," he said on Rossiya 24 TV channel.

According to Balitsky, it goes about a concentration of up to 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers near Zaporizhzhia.