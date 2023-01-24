World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Railway freezer cars with hundreds of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers found near Hungary

Incidents

The Ukrainian authorities hide hundreds of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers in freezer cars on the border with Hungary, the Hungarian newspaper Metropol reports.

Railway freezer cars with hundreds of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers found near Hungary

"Just a few hundred meters from the Hungarian border, in a heavily guarded and isolated part of the railway junction, the Ukrainian authorities keep the bodies of hundreds of soldiers in specially designated freezer cars. The soldiers lost their lives a few weeks ago, and in some cases more than a month ago, but their relatives still have not been able to bury them,” the publication says.

Both the Ukrainian military command and the team of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky view the funeral issue as the most serious political question, the newspaper said. The government controls the tempo with which relatives are informed about soldier's death and determine the permitted number of funerals per day.

"Obviously, they are afraid of panic due to the increasing number of deaths, desperation of the relatives and even a sharper deterioration in both civil and military atmosphere. Therefore, special refrigerated cars are needed,” the publication says.

Ukraine received refrigerator cars several months ago as part of foreign military assistance package. Kyiv also has domestically designed refrigerated trucks. Reportedly, each of these hearse cars has a carrying capacity of 50 tons. In other words, it goes about 500 bodies per car.

"So far, the Ukrainians have shown such refrigerators only to Al Jazeera TV channel, but, of course, only when they were transporting the bodies of Russian soldiers,” the Hungarian newspaper said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Zelensky's former adviser Arestovych admits Ukraine will not win the conflict with Russia

Oleksiy Arestovych, former adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Kyiv would not be able to win in the conflict with Russia

Zelensky's former adviser Arestovych admits Ukraine will not win the conflict with Russia
2023: The haves versus the have nots
2023: The haves versus the have nots
Video shows PMC Wagner fighters in underground Soledar salt mines
Russian troops take control of the village of Krasnopolye in Donetsk People's Republic
Brazil and Argentina nerve themselves up to make Latin America sovereign region Lyuba Lulko 2023: The haves versus the have nots Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey 1 Ukrainian Life = 5000 Starving Indians Guy Somerset
Conflict in Ukraine will stop when Europe stops it first
Kremlin says Russia can only care less whether US calls PMC Wagner criminal group
Brazil and Argentina nerve themselves up to make Latin America sovereign region
Brazil and Argentina nerve themselves up to make Latin America sovereign region
Last materials
Japan fears Moscow may take advantage of Tokyo's vulnerability
Russian General Staff: Sweden and Finland are a threat to Russia's military security
Ukraine offers Belarus to conclude non-aggression pact
Ukraine keeps HIMARS missiles at nuclear power plants
Brazil and Argentina nerve themselves up to make Latin America sovereign region
2023: The haves versus the have nots
KFC customers in St. Petersburg lose it while waiting for their bucket
Zelensky's former adviser Arestovych admits Ukraine will not win the conflict with Russia
Russian troops take control of the village of Krasnopolye in Donetsk People's Republic
Kremlin says Russia can only care less whether US calls PMC Wagner criminal group
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy