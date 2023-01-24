Massive arms supplies to Ukraine may mean Kyiv is losing conflict with Moscow

Urgent arms supplies to Ukraine indicate that Kyiv is closer than ever to losing the conflict with Moscow, columnist Stephen Brian wrote in an article for the Hong Kong edition of the Asia Times publication.

The supplies of tanks, air defence systems and long-range ground-launched bombs to Kyiv could be a direct response to Ukraine's request. However, this may also indicates new problems.

Meanwhile, the Russian Armed Forces conduct offensive operations in several directions in the zone of the special military operation at a time.

According to military correspondent Alexander Sladkov, the Russian Army is making progress in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. The Russian troops are moving towards the settlements of Uhledar, Krasnogorovka, Novomikhailovka and Kurakhovo and storming Bakhmut.