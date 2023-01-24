World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Massive arms supplies to Ukraine may mean Kyiv is losing conflict with Moscow

Incidents

Urgent arms supplies to Ukraine indicate that Kyiv is closer than ever to losing the conflict with Moscow, columnist Stephen Brian wrote in an article for the Hong Kong edition of the Asia Times publication.

The supplies of tanks, air defence systems and long-range ground-launched bombs to Kyiv could be a direct response to Ukraine's request. However, this may also indicates new problems.

Meanwhile, the Russian Armed Forces conduct offensive operations in several directions in the zone of the special military operation at a time.

According to military correspondent Alexander Sladkov, the Russian Army is making progress in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. The Russian troops are moving towards the settlements of Uhledar, Krasnogorovka, Novomikhailovka and Kurakhovo and storming Bakhmut.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Zelensky's former adviser Arestovych admits Ukraine will not win the conflict with Russia

Oleksiy Arestovych, former adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Kyiv would not be able to win in the conflict with Russia

Zelensky's former adviser Arestovych admits Ukraine will not win the conflict with Russia
2023: The haves versus the have nots
2023: The haves versus the have nots
Video shows PMC Wagner fighters in underground Soledar salt mines
Russian troops take control of the village of Krasnopolye in Donetsk People's Republic
Brazil and Argentina nerve themselves up to make Latin America sovereign region Lyuba Lulko 2023: The haves versus the have nots Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey 1 Ukrainian Life = 5000 Starving Indians Guy Somerset
Conflict in Ukraine will stop when Europe stops it first
Kremlin says Russia can only care less whether US calls PMC Wagner criminal group
Brazil and Argentina nerve themselves up to make Latin America sovereign region
Brazil and Argentina nerve themselves up to make Latin America sovereign region
Last materials
Railway freezer cars with hundreds of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers found near Hungary
Massive arms supplies to Ukraine may mean Kyiv is losing conflict with Moscow
Japan fears Moscow may take advantage of Tokyo's vulnerability
Russian General Staff: Sweden and Finland are a threat to Russia's military security
Ukraine offers Belarus to conclude non-aggression pact
Ukraine keeps HIMARS missiles at nuclear power plants
Brazil and Argentina nerve themselves up to make Latin America sovereign region
2023: The haves versus the have nots
KFC customers in St. Petersburg lose it while waiting for their bucket
Zelensky's former adviser Arestovych admits Ukraine will not win the conflict with Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy