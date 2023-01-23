Ukraine keeps HIMARS missiles at nuclear power plants

Ukraine stores HIMARS missiles and ammo for other Western air defence systems at nuclear power plants, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (known for the Russian initials as SVR) reports on its website.

According to the SVR, the Armed Forces of Ukraine store munitions at nuclear facilities.

In late 2022, several railway cars loaded with rockets and large-caliber artillery shells were delivered from abroad to the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant via Rafalovka railway station, the special service noted.

The Foreign Intelligence Service set out a hope that Kyiv would not explode the munitions at nuclear power plants in order to push Western countries to supply more arms in larger quantities.

Ukraine keeps ammo at nuclear power plants so that Russia could not destroy them, the report from the SVR said .