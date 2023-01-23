World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian troops take control of the village of Krasnopolye in Donetsk People's Republic

The Russian Armed Forces took control of the settlement of Krasnopolye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official spokesman for the Ministry of Defence told reporters.

According to Konashenkov, it is not only regular units of the Armed Forces, but also "volunteers of assault detachments” that took part in the operation to establish control over the village.

"In the Donetsk direction, volunteers of assault detachments, with artillery support from operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Southern Military District, liberated the settlement of Krasnopolye,” Konashenkov said.

In this sector of hostilities, the Russian forces destroyed more than 60 enemy soldiers, as well as several pieces of equipment, with the US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar among them.

On January 20, the Russian troops took control of the settlement of Klescheevka near Bakhmut (Artemovsk) in the same direction.

Krasnopolye is a village in the Slavyansk region of the DPR. According to the 2001 census, the village is home to 327 people.

