Video shows PMC Wagner fighters in underground Soledar salt mines

Military correspondent Alexander Simonov published a video of PMC Wagner fighters conducting cleansing operations dungeons and salt mines of the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"The guys are working at a depth of about 200 meters. According to the commander, this has never happened before in modern military history,” the military correspondent wrote commenting on the footage.

Earlier, Denis Pushilin, Acting Governor of the DPR, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were redeploying units to the area of the city of Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut). According to him, the Ukrainian army is trying to delay the advance of the Russian forces.