Russian forces take all of Soledar under control

Incidents

The Russian military took control of the entire territory of the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Headquarters of the Territorial Defence of the DPR said on Telegram.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled seven settlements of the republic from multiple rocket launchers and artillery weapons. Three people were killed, five more were injured as a result of the shelling.

On January 13, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the Russian forces took control of the city of Soledar. The department noted that this was done thanks to the massive work of artillery, aviation and missile forces.

