Ukraine is to blame for Dnipro apartment building rocket crash - Kremlin

Incidents

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, January 16, that the fall of the rocket in the city of Dnipro (aka Dnepropetrovsk) occurred as a result of the work of Ukraine's air defenсe systems.

"You heard the conclusions that representatives of the Ukrainian side made. They said that, in fact, this tragedy occurred as a result of the action of air defence counter-missiles,” Peskov told reporters.

The Russian Armed Forces do not strike either residential buildings or social infrastructure facilities, Peskov added.

"It is military targets that get struck — either obvious or camouflaged ones," Dmitry Peskov said.

On January 15, Aleksey Arestovych, adviser to the office of the Ukrainian president, admitted that the rocket that landed on the nine-story residential building in Dnipro was shot down by Ukrainian air defense system. The rocket exploded as it crashed into the entrance of the building.

On January 14, Ukraine's Minister for Energy, German Galushchenko, announced damage to energy infrastructure facilities in several regions: Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporozhye, Vinnitsa and Kyiv regions.

