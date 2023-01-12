World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Armed Forces continue successful offensive in Donetsk direction

Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces continued their offensive in the Donetsk direction, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Defence Ministry, told reporters on Thursday, January 12.

Russian Armed Forces continue successful offensive in Donetsk direction

According to Konashenkov, the offensive actions of the Russian troops have been successful. More than 70 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were killed during clashes.

  • The Russian Armed Forces attacked two ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region, destroyed American Paladin artillery systems, three Grad MLRS and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers.
  • As a result of air and artillery strikes, Ukraine lost up to 70 military personnel, as well as a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles and four vehicles, Konashenkov said.
  • In the South-Donetsk direction, Ukraine's losses are estimated at up to 30 military men.

In the Krasny Lyman direction, as a result of the active actions of Russian units and complex fire damage in the areas of the settlements of Stelmahovka, Novolyubovka, Nevsky LPR, Serebryanka and Grigorovka of the DPR, more than 100 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.

Army troops, aviation and artillery attacked two ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. Five Ukrainian sabotage groups were destroyed in the Kharkiv region.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Soledar completely liberated and cleansed. About 500 Ukrainian soldiers killed

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of private military company Wagner, announced that Soledar had been cleansed

Soledar completely liberated and cleansed. About 500 Ukrainian soldiers killed
Russia changes commander of the group of troops of the special military operation
Russia changes commander of the group of troops of the special military operation
Zelensky achieves outstanding results in the destruction of Ukraine
PMC Wagner and Russian forces take and cleanse Soledar
Zelensky achieves outstanding results in the destruction of Ukraine Olga Lebedeva Coup attempt in Brazil: Causes and consequences for Russia Lyuba Lulko 2023: Quo vadimus? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Putin: Western predictions about the Russian economy have not materialised
Putin: Western predictions about the Russian economy have not materialised
Last materials
Video: Russian military destroy point of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries in DPR
Soledar completely liberated and cleansed. About 500 Ukrainian soldiers killed
Russia changes commander of the group of troops of the special military operation
Zelensky achieves outstanding results in the destruction of Ukraine
Putin: Western predictions about the Russian economy have not materialised
PMC Wagner and Russian forces take and cleanse Soledar
The Turks want Ankara to turn its face to Russia and back to USA
Russian forces to take control of Soledar and Bakhmut by late January
Ukrainian battalion and company commanders retreat from Soledar
Video: Boy has his head trapped in moving escalator in Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy