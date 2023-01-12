The Russian Armed Forces continued their offensive in the Donetsk direction, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Defence Ministry, told reporters on Thursday, January 12.
According to Konashenkov, the offensive actions of the Russian troops have been successful. More than 70 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were killed during clashes.
In the Krasny Lyman direction, as a result of the active actions of Russian units and complex fire damage in the areas of the settlements of Stelmahovka, Novolyubovka, Nevsky LPR, Serebryanka and Grigorovka of the DPR, more than 100 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.
Army troops, aviation and artillery attacked two ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. Five Ukrainian sabotage groups were destroyed in the Kharkiv region.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of private military company Wagner, announced that Soledar had been cleansed