Russian Armed Forces continue successful offensive in Donetsk direction

The Russian Armed Forces continued their offensive in the Donetsk direction, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Defence Ministry, told reporters on Thursday, January 12.

According to Konashenkov, the offensive actions of the Russian troops have been successful. More than 70 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were killed during clashes.

The Russian Armed Forces attacked two ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region, destroyed American Paladin artillery systems, three Grad MLRS and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers.

As a result of air and artillery strikes, Ukraine lost up to 70 military personnel, as well as a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles and four vehicles, Konashenkov said.

In the South-Donetsk direction, Ukraine's losses are estimated at up to 30 military men.

In the Krasny Lyman direction, as a result of the active actions of Russian units and complex fire damage in the areas of the settlements of Stelmahovka, Novolyubovka, Nevsky LPR, Serebryanka and Grigorovka of the DPR, more than 100 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.

Army troops, aviation and artillery attacked two ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. Five Ukrainian sabotage groups were destroyed in the Kharkiv region.