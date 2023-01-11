World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The united group of troops of the special military operation in Ukraine now has a new commander — Valery Gerasimov, who currently serves as the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Defence Minister of the Russian federation Sergei Shoigu appointed Gerasimov for the position of the Commander of the troops of the special military operation.

"On January 11, 2023, the Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, made new appointments to command the special military operation,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Army General Sergei Surovikin has thus been dismissed from the position. Surovikin was appointed on October 8.

General Surovikin will now serve as Gerasimov's deputy.

Valery Gerasimov is an Army General, the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, First Deputy Minister of Defence. In 2015, Gerasimov organised the Russian operation in Syria. In 2016, he received the highest state award — the title of Hero of Russia for courage and heroism.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
