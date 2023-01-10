World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian forces to take control of Soledar and Bakhmut by late January

Incidents

War correspondent Alexander Kots believes that taking control of the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is a goal of strategic and psychological importance for the Russian Armed Forces.

Russian forces to take control of Soledar and Bakhmut by late January

"Soledar is actually the northern outskirts of the most important point of Ukrainian defence — Artemovsk (aka Bakhmut). Soledar is in a tight corner. A line of defence also runs through Soledar to the north — to Seversk. A highway to Slavyansk also comes from this place," Kots said adding that the Bakhmut agglomeration could be referred to as a transport hub that supplies several Ukrainian military garrisons.

The destruction of this hub is one of the most important tasks of the Russian troops on their way to the next line of defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the axis from Avdiivka to Slavyansk, he added.

There are many salt mines in Soledar. There are underground 300-kilometer tunnels in the city, through which KamAZ trucks or even tanks could travel, Kots said. 

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut are even more important because the Russian forces need to destroy combat-ready units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the region.

"Zelensky continues deploying forces to this front, weakening other areas and allowing the Russian army to prepare for hostilities in other sectors of the winter campaign,” Kots concluded.

It is not ruled out that Russia may take control of Bakhmut and Soledar by the end of January.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Four European countries may disappear for the sake of US interests

The proxy war between the United States, NATO and the Russian Federation may cause not only Ukraine, but a number of other European states to fall apart and disappear

Four European countries may disappear for the sake of US interests
President Putin and Army General Surovikin change tactics of military operations in Ukraine
President Putin and Army General Surovikin change tactics of military operations in Ukraine
Poland prepares its troops for large-scale operation in Ukraine
Atlantico: NATO will lose war with Russia, should it start in 2023
The Turks want Ankara to turn its face to Russia and back to USA Olga Lebedeva Coup attempt in Brazil: Causes and consequences for Russia Lyuba Lulko 2023: Quo vadimus? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Coup attempt in Brazil: Causes and consequences for Russia
Russia may offer Ukraine 'Korean scenario' for special military operation to end
2023: Quo vadimus?
2023: Quo vadimus?
Last materials
The Turks want Ankara to turn its face to Russia and back to USA
Russian forces to take control of Soledar and Bakhmut by late January
Ukrainian battalion and company commanders retreat from Soledar
Video: Boy has his head trapped in moving escalator in Moscow
Medvedev shocked NATO states modernise Soviet T-72 tanks for Ukraine
Russian general, criticised by Chechen president, chairs Ground Forces Headquarters
Russian military find Ukrainian maps with plans of attacks on Russia
Russian sailor goes missing from ship during journey from Kaliningrad to St. Petersburg
Ukraine confirms Chief of Staff of Special Forces of State Border Service killed
Patrushev: Americans pulled out from Afghanistan to get Ukraine ready for offensive
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy