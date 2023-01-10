World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukraine confirms Chief of Staff of Special Forces of State Border Service killed

Incidents

The State Border Service of Ukraine confirmed the death of Colonel Yuriy Yurchik, the Chief of Staff of the Special Forces of the department. Yurchik was killed near the settlement of Soledar, the press service of the department wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine confirms Chief of Staff of Special Forces of State Border Service killed

"Today we bid farewell to border guard Yuri Yurchik, who was killed near Soledar. Yesterday, there was a massive enemy shelling in the direction of Soledar, which claimed the life of Colonel Yuriy Yurchik,” the State Border Service said in a statement.

According to the department, Yurchik led the defence at firing positions near Soledar.

Military correspondent Andrey Rudenko reported on January 9 that Yurchik was killed during a Russian artillery strike.

Meanwhile, fighters of private military company PMC Wagner advance in the area of ​​the cities of Soledar and Bakhmut (aka Artemovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). As noted, PMC Wagner fighters destroy "a huge number of opponents."

On January 7, it was reported that Ukrainian powerlifter Andrey Dmitriev was killed in battles near Bakhmut (aka Artemovsk). The athlete was mortally wounded during the fighting in the Donetsk region. He had participated in many competitions in his homeland and received awards for his achievements.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
President Putin and Army General Surovikin change tactics of military operations in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Army General Sergei Surovikin have changed the playbook of military operations in Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev said

President Putin and Army General Surovikin change tactics of military operations in Ukraine
Four European countries may disappear for the sake of US interests
Four European countries may disappear for the sake of US interests
Poland prepares its troops for large-scale operation in Ukraine
Atlantico: NATO will lose war with Russia, should it start in 2023
Coup attempt in Brazil: Causes and consequences for Russia Lyuba Lulko Four European countries may disappear for the sake of US interests Olga Lebedeva 2023: Quo vadimus? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Coup attempt in Brazil: Causes and consequences for Russia
Russia may offer Ukraine 'Korean scenario' for special military operation to end
2023: Quo vadimus?
2023: Quo vadimus?
Last materials
Patrushev: Americans pulled out from Afghanistan to get Ukraine ready for offensive
Designer of Russian Kalibr missiles dies at 86
Coup attempt in Brazil: Causes and consequences for Russia
Four European countries may disappear for the sake of US interests
Russia to denounce EU's Criminal Law Convention on Corruption
Russian forces destroy two US AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations
Russian air defences intercept HIMARS and Uragan MLRS rockets in DPR
2023: Quo vadimus?
Poland prepares its troops for large-scale operation in Ukraine
President Putin and Army General Surovikin change tactics of military operations in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy