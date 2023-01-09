World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces destroy two US AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations

The Russian forces destroyed two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), representatives for the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters on January 9.

The radar stations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were located near the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye and Shevchenko.

Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Defence Ministry, added that in the Ivanovka region of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), a US-made M777 artillery system was destroyed at a firing position.

The Russian troops also destroyed two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, two Ukrainian Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers and a D-30 howitzer in areas of the settlements of Zvanovka and Serebryanka of the DPR, as well as in Novodanilovka and the village of Stepnoe (the Zaporozhye region).

On January 8, the Defence Ministry said that fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down five Ukrainian aircraft in a day.

