Russian President Vladimir Putin and Army General Sergei Surovikin have changed the playbook of military operations in Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defence wrote on Telegram.
According to the MP, the Russian military personnel are now acting more efficiently.
"The army has learned to fight, it has moved to a different situation, it has learned to admit mistakes, to analyze and draw conclusions,” Gurulev wrote.
Russia's successful actions have caused the United States to increase the military support for Ukraine. The partial mobilisation in Russia has also played its role, he added. New units and subunits were created that could change the course of hostilities in Ukraine, Gurulev added.
"Several things have changed in rhe recent months, when Sergei Vladimirovich Surovikin took over to control combat processes. Everyone recognises the effectiveness of strikes against critical facilities. There is no counteraction to it," Gurulev added.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Russia may offer Ukraine a "Korean scenario” for the completion of the special military operation. This scenario provides for the division of Ukraine and the loss of control over some of the territories