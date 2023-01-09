World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

President Putin and Army General Surovikin change tactics of military operations in Ukraine

Incidents

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Army General Sergei Surovikin have changed the playbook of military operations in Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defence wrote on Telegram.

President Putin and Army General Surovikin change tactics of military operations in Ukraine

According to the MP, the Russian military personnel are now acting more efficiently.

"The army has learned to fight, it has moved to a different situation, it has learned to admit mistakes, to analyze and draw conclusions,” Gurulev wrote.

Russia's successful actions have caused the United States to increase the military support for Ukraine. The partial mobilisation in Russia has also played its role, he added. New units and subunits were created that could change the course of hostilities in Ukraine, Gurulev added.

"Several things have changed in rhe recent months, when Sergei Vladimirovich Surovikin took over to control combat processes. Everyone recognises the effectiveness of strikes against critical facilities. There is no counteraction to it," Gurulev added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia may offer Ukraine 'Korean scenario' for special military operation to end

Russia may offer Ukraine a "Korean scenario” for the completion of the special military operation. This scenario provides for the division of Ukraine and the loss of control over some of the territories

Russia may offer Ukraine 'Korean scenario' for special military operation to end
The Second Casualty of War is Compassion Guy Somerset Canals, Fake News, Scoundrels Hans Vogel Surovikin's five principles will cause Ukraine to disappear like smoke in the wind Alexander Shtorm
Last materials
President Putin and Army General Surovikin change tactics of military operations in Ukraine
Atlantico: NATO will lose war with Russia, should it start in 2023
Russia may offer Ukraine 'Korean scenario' for special military operation to end
The Second Casualty of War is Compassion
Ukraine perplexed by Putin's decision to cease fire on Christmas
Altair ice arena missile strike: Russia retaliates for Makiivka attack
Putin sends Admiral Gorshkov frigate armed with Zircon cruise missiles on combat mission
Chechen President Kadyrov: 200 Russian POWs return home in December
Canals, Fake News, Scoundrels
Russian air defences shoot down two UAVs over Sevastopol, Crimea
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy