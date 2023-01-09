President Putin and Army General Surovikin change tactics of military operations in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Army General Sergei Surovikin have changed the playbook of military operations in Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defence wrote on Telegram.

According to the MP, the Russian military personnel are now acting more efficiently.

"The army has learned to fight, it has moved to a different situation, it has learned to admit mistakes, to analyze and draw conclusions,” Gurulev wrote.

Russia's successful actions have caused the United States to increase the military support for Ukraine. The partial mobilisation in Russia has also played its role, he added. New units and subunits were created that could change the course of hostilities in Ukraine, Gurulev added.