Russian air defence systems shot down two UAVs in the sky over the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, the head of the region Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote in his Telegram channel.
The drones were shot down near the Belbek airfield, the Governor of Sevastopol specified.
"Air defence systems shot down two UAVs over the sea (…) All services are operating normally,” he said, adding that the drones were shot down during the morning hours.
In December, Razvozhaev reported a number of incidents, when UAVs were shot down in the Sevastopol area.
Sevastopol is the largest city in Crimea. It is also a major port on the Black Sea. Due to its strategic location and the navigability of the city's harbours, Sevastopol has been an important port and naval base throughout its history.
