Russian air defences shoot down two UAVs over Sevastopol, Crimea

Incidents

Russian air defence systems shot down two UAVs in the sky over the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, the head of the region Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote in his Telegram channel.

Russian air defences shoot down two UAVs over Sevastopol, Crimea

The drones were shot down near the Belbek airfield, the Governor of Sevastopol specified.

"Air defence systems shot down two UAVs over the sea (…) All services are operating normally,” he said, adding that the drones were shot down during the morning hours.

In December, Razvozhaev reported a number of incidents, when UAVs were shot down in the Sevastopol area.

  • On December 8, a ship of the Black Sea Fleet shot down a drone above the sea near the city.
  • On December 6, two drones were shot down at a large distance from the coast.
  • On November 23, the Ministry of Defence reported that Russian air defences shot down five drones in one days — in the area of gas condensate fields in the Black Sea, as well as near Sevastopol.

Sevastopol is the largest city in Crimea. It is also a major port on the Black Sea. Due to its strategic location and the navigability of the city's harbours, Sevastopol has been an important port and naval base throughout its history.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
