Zelensky's Office admits serious losses in Bakhmut

Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of Zelensky's Office, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were suffering serious losses in areas of Bakhmut (Artemovsk) and Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Speaking on Feigin Live (the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation included Mark Feigin on the list of foreign media agents), Arestovich said that eastern areas of Bakhmut (the Ukrainian name of Artemovsk — ed.), just south of Soledar and the city of Soledar itself were the main directions for the main blow of the Ukrainian forces.



Andrey Marochko, an officer of the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lose about 500 fighters near Bakhmut every day.



"According to our estimates, about 500 fighters [of the Armed Forces of Ukraine] get killed every day in Bakhmut. The enemy also suffers catastrophic losses in Svatov and Soledar directions,” the officer said.

Earlier, Marochko indicated that the Ukrainian administration was trying to conceal real losses in the zone of active hostilities. According to him, Kyiv sent additional instructions to the troops and civilian structures to conceal this information. In particular, it was forbidden to put markings on coffins and transport bodies during daylight hours.