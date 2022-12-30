More than 3,000 dead civilians found in Mariupol

More than 3,000 bodies of civilians were found on the territory of the city of Mariupol, the Investigative Committee of Russia said on December 30.

According to the committee, many civilians could not leave the city. Many of them were killed as they were trying to get food and water. They were killed by Ukrainian military men from different types of weapons.

"After the Russian forces examined the city completely, they found more than 3,000 bodies,” the Investigative Committee said.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened criminal a case against Valery Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in connection with war crimes committed by the Ukrainian military in Mariupol.