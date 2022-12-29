Ukrainian fighters complain of too little mortars and too much mud

Nazariy Kishak, the commander of the 48th rifle battalion of the 72nd motorized rifle brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine complained about the lack of mortars near the town of Vuhledar in the Donetsk People's Republic.

In an interview with The Times, he said that his fighters had much fewer artillery pieces than Russian soldiers.

"The ratio of mortars is 1:7 in favour of the Russians,” Kishak told the British publication adding that the Ukrainian troops were short of artillery guns.

Mud is also a a big problem as it stops the Ukrainian fighters from entering and exiting Vuhledar.