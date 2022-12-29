Military conflict in Ukraine reaches stalemate situation

The military conflict in Ukraine has reached a stalemate situation, Kirill Budanov, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said.

"We can not defeat them in all areas comprehensively. Neither can they. We look forward to new arms supplies and the arrival of more advanced weapons,” Budanov said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine can not achieve significant progress in their operations due to shortages in supplies, Budanov said.