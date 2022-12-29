Russian forces strike command posts, destroy US-made artillery systems

The Russian troops struck four command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Kherson, as well as in settlements of Kupyansk, Novoosinovo, Kharkiv region and Gavrilovka, the Dnepropetrovsk region, representatives for the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters.

According to the ministry, 83 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 102 districts were also destroyed.

In addition, three artillery depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in areas of the settlements of Seversk and Artemovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as well as in the town of Stepne in the Zaporozhye region, the Defence Ministry added.

The Russian Armed Forces continued their offensive in the Donetsk direction and took new advantageous lines. During the offensive, the Russian military eliminated and wounded up to 80 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian forces destroy US-made M777 and HIMARS systems

During the counter-battery fight in the Kharkiv region, the Russian military personnel destroyed two American M777 artillery systems, the Russian Defense Ministry said on December 29.

In the Konstantinovka region of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher was destroyed, реу ministry added.

Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian forces have destroyed a total of:

399 anti-aircraft missile systems,

7,296 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles,

as well as 953 MLRS vehicles.

In addition, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two Ukrainian Su-25 and Su-24 aircraft.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down Su-25 and Su-24 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force in areas of the settlements of Krasny Lyman and Kramatorsk,” the Defence Ministry said.