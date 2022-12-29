World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Explosions reported in major Ukrainian cities throughout the country

The authorities of the largest cities in Ukraine have reported a series of explosions. The explosions occurred at the time when air sirens went on. Explosions were reported in a number of Ukraine's largest citieis:

  • Kyiv,
  • Odessa,
  • Kharkiv,
  • Lviv and others.

On the morning of December 29, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine.

In addition to the regions of the republic, air raid sirens also sounded in Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as in Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Later during the day, explosions were reported in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the region. The local authorities said that air defense systems were activated to intercept incoming rockets.

The authorities later reported explosions in Odessa and Zhytomyr regions of Ukraine.

Explosions also occurred in Nikolaev, Kharkiv and Lviv.

The energy system of Ukraine was damaged as a result of the explosions.

In the Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, electric power supplies were shut down not to overload the energy system. The head of the Kharkiv regional administration Oleg Sinegubov announced damage to critical infrastructure facilities.

According to the Lviv authorities, as much as 90 percent of the city population has been left without electricity. The energy system of the Odessa region was also damaged.

