World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Over 10,000 Polish mercenaries take part in hostilities in Ukraine

Incidents

More than 10,000 Poles have taken part in the hostilities on the side of Kyiv since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of We Are Together with Russia Movement said on December 28.

Over 10,000 Polish mercenaries take part in hostilities in Ukraine

According to him, as many as 10,000 Polish citizens have passed through the eastern front since the start of the special military operation in February 2022.

"I'm talking about those who participated in the hostilities directly in the first place. If we add instructors who trained the Armed Forces of Ukraine, then we can safely add 2,000 more,” Rogov said in a conversation with TASS.

At the same time, it is difficult to estimate the exact number of Polish mercenaries in Ukraine as they constantly redeploy.

According to Rogov, the Polish government currently plans to decriminalise the participation of Polish military men in hostilities outside Poland. To this end, a corresponding bill was submitted to the Polish Sejm.

"This law retroactively legalises what has already been implemented since 2014. If we give it a closer look, the Poles have been taking part in the hostilities in Ukraine since 2014, but their number was much smaller,” Rogov said.

On December 26, Andrei Marochko, an officer of the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic, said that mercenaries from more than 30 countries were fighting in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine. He had heard German, French, Italian and Polish languages, Marochko said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin is ringing the death knell for NATO

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, separately from each other, delivered keynote speeches in which they spoke, in fact, about the same thing — the Ukrainian crisis

Putin is ringing the death knell for NATO
Russia responds to Pentagon's threats to strike 'decapitating' blow on Russia
Russia responds to Pentagon's threats to strike 'decapitating' blow on Russia
Petro Poroshenko loses half of his fortune since February 22
Putin orders not to sell oil and petroleum products to oil cappers
Pilipenko’s case: pacifists out Andrey Mihayloff Putin is ringing the death knell for NATO Olga Lebedeva Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends Lyuba Lulko
Russian entrepreneur killed as he falls out of hotel window on vacation in India
Putin and Lukashenko dot many i's in one evening
Putin holds trilateral meeting to reconcile Armenia and Azerbaijan
Putin holds trilateral meeting to reconcile Armenia and Azerbaijan
Last materials
Over 10,000 Polish mercenaries take part in hostilities in Ukraine
Pilipenko’s case: pacifists out
USA wants to escalate, rather than end Ukrainian crisis
Supersonic MiG-31 fighter aircraft arrive in Kamchatka after profound modernisation
Zelensky gives his vision of 2023
Kharkiv under shelling, mayor calls upon citizens to stay in shelters
Putin orders not to sell oil and petroleum products to oil cappers
Putin is ringing the death knell for NATO
Russia responds to Pentagon's threats to strike 'decapitating' blow on Russia
Petro Poroshenko loses half of his fortune since February 22
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy