Zelensky gives his vision of 2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky gave a forecast for 2023 in terms of the hostilities in the country.

Speaking in a video message, Zelensky said that the year 2023 would be a decisive year in the conflict with Russia. Ukraine continues training its Armed Forces, he said, adding that the situation in Bakhmut (Artemovsk) and Kremennaya regions.

"We understand what risks there are in winter, we understand what we must do in spring, which means that we understand what results the entire defense and security sector should demonstrate,” Zelensky said.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko earlier said that Ukraine's defence spending increased several times after February 24. According to him, the country spends a half of its budget on defence.