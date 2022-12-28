World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Zelensky gives his vision of 2023

Incidents

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky gave a forecast for 2023 in terms of the hostilities in the country.

Speaking in a video message, Zelensky said that the year 2023 would be a decisive year in the conflict with Russia. Ukraine continues training its Armed Forces, he said, adding that the situation in Bakhmut (Artemovsk) and Kremennaya regions.

"We understand what risks there are in winter, we understand what we must do in spring, which means that we understand what results the entire defense and security sector should demonstrate,” Zelensky said.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko earlier said that Ukraine's defence spending increased several times after February 24. According to him, the country spends a half of its budget on defence.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin is ringing the death knell for NATO

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, separately from each other, delivered keynote speeches in which they spoke, in fact, about the same thing — the Ukrainian crisis

Putin is ringing the death knell for NATO
Russia responds to Pentagon's threats to strike 'decapitating' blow on Russia
Russia responds to Pentagon's threats to strike 'decapitating' blow on Russia
Petro Poroshenko loses half of his fortune since February 22
Putin orders not to sell oil and petroleum products to oil cappers
Putin is ringing the death knell for NATO Olga Lebedeva Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends Lyuba Lulko The Russians Invade America! Guy Somerset
Russian entrepreneur killed as he falls out of hotel window on vacation in India
Putin and Lukashenko dot many i's in one evening
Putin holds trilateral meeting to reconcile Armenia and Azerbaijan
Putin holds trilateral meeting to reconcile Armenia and Azerbaijan
Last materials
Kharkiv under shelling, mayor calls upon citizens to stay in shelters
Putin orders not to sell oil and petroleum products to oil cappers
Putin is ringing the death knell for NATO
Russia responds to Pentagon's threats to strike 'decapitating' blow on Russia
Petro Poroshenko loses half of his fortune since February 22
Russian entrepreneur killed as he falls out of hotel window on vacation in India
Putin holds trilateral meeting to reconcile Armenia and Azerbaijan
Putin and Lukashenko dot many i's in one evening
Russia made big strategic mistake when the special operation was in the making
Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy