Russia destroys HIMARS repairing station in Donetsk People's Republic

The Russian forces destroyed a repairing station of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that housed two HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) manufactured in the United States. The station was located near the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), an official representative for the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters on December 26.

There were also two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, five D-30 howitzers and three units of special vehicles at the station. The ministry did not specify whether HIMARS systems were destroyed.

Two combat vehicles of Grad systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in the DPR and the Zaporozhye region, Konashenkov also said. In addition, in the Georgievka area, an American-made M777 artillery system was struck. The Ukrainian troops used the system to shell residential areas of Donetsk.

The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on December 26.

According to him, the total number of losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this area of the special operation amounted to more than 30 soldiers.