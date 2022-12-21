Commander of Chechen special forces says Ukrainian soldiers retreat every day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have gone on the defensive as they are being forced out of their positions in the Donbass, Apti Alaudinov, assistant to Chechen President Kadyrov, commander of Akhmat special forces unit, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, the Ukrainian troops suffer heavy losses. The Russian forces push them back every day. The Ukrainian security forces have abandoned assault measures completely, he added.

"Currently, the enemy is trying to actively defend. They are in an active form of defence,” he stressed.

Earlier, the assistant to the head of Chechnya said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine refused to go on the attack in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Soledar. The Russian troops advance along the entire length of the line of contact at a good pace, he said.