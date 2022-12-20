Explosion and fire occur at Western Siberia-Ukraine-Europe gas pipeline

In the Vurnarsky district of the Chuvashia Republic (a federal subject of Russia in Eastern Europe), a major fire broke out on a gas pipeline.

The video of the incident shows a huge fireball and smoke with residential buildings nearby.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, nothing was said about possible victims either.

The gas pipeline that exploded in the Vurnarsky region of Chuvashia was supplying gas from Western Siberia to Europe through Ukraine, RBC reports.

The export gas pipeline was built in the early 1980s. The string of the gas pipeline crosses the Russian-Ukrainian border near the Sudzha gas measuring station, which is located in the Kursk region of Russia.

It was later reported that there was a boarding school near the site of the explosion.

Oleg Nikolaev, the head of the Chuvashia Republic, later said that the explosion on the gas pipeline in Chuvashia occurred during construction and installation works.

According to Nikolaev, emergency services are working at the scene to find out the circumstances of the accident.