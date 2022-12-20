World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chechen fighter says Ukrainian soldiers exhausted and refuse to go on attacks

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are exhausted and refuse to go on the attack in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Soledar, Apti Alaudinov, assistant to the head of Chechnya, commander of Akhmat special forces unit told Rossiya 1 TV channel.

The Russian troops are moving at a good pace along the entire length of the line of contact, he said.

"We can see that the enemy has begun to refuse to conduct hostilities. They refuse to stay directly on the front line,” Alaudinov added.

Earlier, the assistant to the head of Chechnya said that the Russian Armed Forces of Russia were conducting a systematic offensive along the entire line of contact in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine.

"The forces along the entire front line have regrouped (…). Our units are slowly moving forward at all sections,” said Alaudinov.

