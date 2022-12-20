The Russian Defenсe Ministry posted a video showing mobilised Russians and volunteers on duty in the zone of the special military operation.
The video posted on the Telegram channel of the ministry shows the military men talking about their work with mortars. The mortar crew commander says in the video that he had combat experience and he came to the zone of the special operation as a volunteer.
"Artillerymen work to suppress firing positions and destroy strongholds at a distance of up to seven kilometers,” the caption to the video says.
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov published a video of the discovery of a cache with NATO weapons during the cleansing of settlements in a Russia-controlled territory