News

Russian Defence Ministry shows video of mobilised Russians in special operation zone

Incidents

The Russian Defenсe Ministry posted a video showing mobilised Russians and volunteers on duty in the zone of the special military operation.

The video posted on the Telegram channel of the ministry shows the military men talking about their work with mortars. The mortar crew commander says in the video that he had combat experience and he came to the zone of the special operation as a volunteer.

"Artillerymen work to suppress firing positions and destroy strongholds at a distance of up to seven kilometers,” the caption to the video says.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
