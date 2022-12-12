World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia needs to accomplish two goals to achieve success in Ukraine

Military expert Vladislav Shurygin believes that Russia needs to achieve two goals for its success in Ukraine.

First off, the Russian Armed Forces need to raise their accuracy of their actions. This is not a matter of expensive high precision ammo, Shurygin believes, SM-News said.

"Experience suggests that the work in cooperation with UAVs and operators creates a command and strike combat circuit. It shows that the effectiveness of attacks increases significantly,” Shurygin explained.

Secondly, one needs to use more powerful projectiles. Russian specialists already work to design new, more powerful ammo that will have greater destruction capacities.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
