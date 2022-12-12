Ukrainian military flee at the sight of Russian Terminators

The Ukrainian military flee at the sight of Russian tank support combat vehicles BMPT Terminator, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the crew commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the Western Military District.

"There was a battle, the enemy's dugout was practically destroyed, and they fled at the sight of the Terminator,” he said.

A driver of one of the Terminators said that the Ukrainian military appointed a reward for those who manage to get one of such vehicles as a trophy.

The tank support combat vehicle (known for the Russian initials as BMPT) was developed by Uralvagonzavod Concern. The new vehicle entered service with the Russian army in 2018. It remains unknown how many of such vehicles the Russian forces have at their disposal at the moment.

The Terminator is armed with two 30-mm 2A42 guns, four launchers for 9M120-1 Ataka guided missiles, two AGS-17 grenade launchers and a Kalashnikov tank machine gun.