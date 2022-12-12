Ukrainian Railways cut transit of goods by 50 percent because of Russian strikes

The Ukrainian Railways has almost halved the rail transit of goods across the country as a result of Russia's attacks.

The total transit of goods on the railways of Ukraine has declined by 49.8 percent, Ukrainian media say. The situation with the transportation of goods is complicated by the poor state of the railway infrastructure of Ukraine and the missile strikes conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Russia's massive shelling and damage to the energy infrastructure forced the Ukrainian Railways to reduce the volume of traffic by three times after the Russian Aerospace Forces intensified their attacks.