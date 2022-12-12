US mercenary Rebecah Maciorowski killed in Ukraine

Rebecah Maciorowski, a foreign mercenary from the United States, was killed in the fighting in Ukraine, the Russian Spring publication said on its Telegram channel.

According to the publication, the American mercenary was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on January 26, 1994. Maciorowski went to Ukraine in the summer of 2022 to participate in hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"No further details have been reported yet. It was only said that US sources verified and confirmed the information," the Russian Spring said.

Earlier it was said that the Russian troops struck a point of deployment of foreign mercenaries in the Kharkiv region.